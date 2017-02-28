POLSON – Authorities have released the name of the woman who died in a Monday morning crash in the Mission Valley.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says Cheryl Ann Brown, 56, died in the vehicle that she was driving northbound when it hit a southbound Ronan school bus north of Ronan on U.S. Highway 93.

Bell says that Brown lived in Kalispell area. The male riding with Brown was treated and released at a local hospital.

A student and the bus driver were also treated for minor injuries on the scene. The rest of the kids were taken to school on a second bus.

Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Zach Miller says the SUV was northbound at about 8 a.m. when it drifted into the path of the oncoming bus. The bus driver was unable to avoid the collision.

Debris was thrown across Highway 93 after Ronan School bus, carrying approximately 20 students, crashed the Honda Pilot. Miller told MTN it was one of the hardest impacts he has ever seen.