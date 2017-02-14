HELENA – A 19-year-old suspect was busted for breaking into a local sporting goods store.

Joshua Patrick Gretsch was arrested Monday and charged with the recent burglary of Montana Outdoor Sports.

Helena Police said video surveillance showed Gretsch and another individual breaking into the store and stealing more than 50 knives, along with backpacks and an undisclosed amount of ammunition.

Officers arrested both suspects after a female tried to pawn some of the knives on Monday.

Gretsch will be arraigned in March. If convicted he could be sentenced to 20 years in the state prison.