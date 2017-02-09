MISSOULA – A large section of Interstate 90 has been shut down in Mineral County.

The Montana Department of Transportation reports that both sides of I-90 are now closed between St. Regis and Lookout Pass.

The roadway was closed at 9:40 a.m. because of standing water on the roadway. The area has been receiving rain and melting snow.

MDT says the road will be shut down indefinitely and travelers should find an alternate route.

It should be noted that U.S. Highway 12 is also closed on the Idaho side due to avalanche danger.

Other highways in the state are closed due to recent extreme snowfall.

MTN Reporter – Mark Thorsell