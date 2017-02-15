GLACIER NATIONAL PARK – This winter’s severe weather has kept some visitors away from Glacier National Park.

But the latest Park Service statistics show the visitor rate is still ahead of the pace they’ve seen in the last several years, and already close to matching last year’s record.

The on-going heavy dumps of snow, especially last week, have limited some of the winter access to the park, especially on the east side. But GNP is still reporting over 14,000 people visited Glacier in January, just behind last January when over 15,000 people came to the park.

That’s still 2,000 to 4,000 ahead of the first month of the year going back to 2013.

Barring a late opening of the Going-to-the-Sun Road because of all the snow, the park could easily break the three million mark for the first time ever this year. The final total for the 2016 record was 2,946,681 visitors. It was the third year in a row Glacier visitation has set a record from previous years.

The first time Glacier National Park ever had more than one million visitors was in 1969.

Yellowstone National Park also set a record with more than 4.25 million visitors last year.

MTN Reporter: Dennis Bragg