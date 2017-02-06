Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock traveled to this northeastern Montana community Friday to pitch his $292 million infrastructure proposal – but he was mostly preaching to the choir.

“This isn’t about wins and losses (at the Legislature),” he said to a group of local officials, including Froid Mayor Sheri Crain. “This is making sure that 203 people have, as you say, mayor, clean water and that infrastructure to continue this community.”

Crain’s reply, with a smile on her face: “Show us the money!”

Froid, a town of 200 people just a few miles from the Canadian and North Dakota borders, would get $3.3 million in the bill containing Bullock’s plan, to fix and expand its sewage system.

House Bill 14 also includes money for roads, bridges, some school buildings and some big-ticket new state buildings, such as $28 million each for remodeling Romney Hall on the Montana State University campus in Bozeman and a new Montana Historical Society museum in Helena.

Bullock said it’s up to the 2017 Legislature to act on his bill, which is sitting in committee after two weeks of hearings.

Froid is in the district of House Speaker Austin Knudsen, a Republican from nearby Culbertson.

However, Bullock didn’t make a hard-core pitch to have people pressure their representative to vote for or move his bill.

He also didn’t indicate what steps he might take if the Republican-controlled committee holding his bill votes to break it up into separate measures – votes that may happen this week.

Bullock has crammed his entire infrastructure plan into the one bill, which would require approval of at least two-thirds of the House and Senate, because it creates state debt to finance some or parts of the projects.

Majority Republicans have said they might place various projects in separate bills, so lawmakers can pick and choose which projects they want to support. Some of those bills also might need only a majority vote to pass, if they use cash instead of debt.

Bullock administration officials have said they put it all in one package to get the needed support for all projects.

Rep. Mike Cuffe, R-Eureka, who chairs the panel that may take initial votes this week on HB14, wouldn’t say last week what Republicans have in mind. However, he said he thinks they’ll come up with a good infrastructure plan.

“There are all kinds of ideas, all over the board, from bigger and more, to little and none,” he said of infrastructure funding. “But I’m confident we’re going to come up with a very satisfactory package that is going to be something good for all of Montana.”

Republicans are most interested in providing money for roads, bridges, water and sewer systems, regional water projects and schools, he said – pointedly leaving out state buildings, which Bullock and many fellow Democrats support.

In his visit to Froid, Bullock noted that funding the $3.3 million project there would be thousands of state dollars per person living in Froid – but that a state infrastructure plan needs investments in all communities across the state.

“When you lose core infrastructure, you lose community,” the governor said to Froid officials gathered at a community center. “Recognizing that we’re not asking for Cadillacs here.”

Roosevelt County Commissioner Gordon Oelkers said while Froid would benefit from the big investment, it could also help the state, for a new sewage system could support more oil workers if the oil boom in the area resumes.

“If the state wants us to support that, then we need some help back,” he said. “With this (project), we can handle maybe a couple more hundred people, which is huge to us.

“Maybe not statewide it isn’t but those jobs generate a lot of dollars for the state.”