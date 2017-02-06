HELENA – White crosses scatter Montana roads signifying motor vehicle deaths at the locations where the fatalities occurred. Many people view these markers as memorials for those who have passed; however, the American Legion White Marker Highway Fatality Program says the purpose is to educate the public on driver safety.

The program started in started in 1953. Since its origin, roughly 2,000 fatality markers are displayed statewide and 134 in the Helena area.

While the American Legion’s crosses aren’t memorials, they’ve inspired others to create memorials signifying loved ones lost.

In MTN’s Lindsey Ford’s Special Report she looks into the white cross program. She interviews a mother whose son was killed in a fatal crash and has a similar memorial to honor her son’s life.

Tune in Tuesday at 10 p.m. for the full story.