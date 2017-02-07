Happy Tuesday!

I’d say that lady could use a warmup. Record, historic snow continues to impact Glacier and the Rocky Mountain Front. Warmer temperatures are on the way, but the damage is already done. An AVALANCHE WARNING continues for the mountains near Glacier and Whitefish, and another AVALANCHE WARNING is in effect for the mountains south of Bozeman. A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for the Rocky Mountain Front and mountains of northwest Montana for Wednesday night into Thursday. And a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for southern Montana for snow tonight into Wednesday morning. Wow, there’s a lot going on. Light snow will continue into Wednesday morning for the southern half of Montana, and accumulations will generally be 1-3″. Northern Montana will not see snow, but arctic air will grip the Hi-Line, and lows tonight will be between -10 to -30. Wednesday, a warm front will slowly push toward the state. It will still be cold with light snow in the southwestern corner. The warm air will take time to move through the state, and that happens on Thursday. Along the warm front, snow will break out Wednesday night into Thursday. However, snow will change to ice and then rain, and snow levels will climb up to 7,000′ on Thursday with the warmer air moving in. Highs Thursday afternoon will top out in the 40s to around 50. Stronger west winds will develop Thursday, with gusts topping 50mph along the Rocky Mountain Front. Rain and melting snow will make for a sloppy Thursday and Friday, but there likely will not be enough melting and rain to create widespread flooding. Friday will be partly cloudy, breezy, and warm with highs in the 40s to around 50. Saturday, a cold front will bring temperatures back down with snow showers. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s. Longer term, a mild and dry pattern will develop across Big Sky Country and much of the West next week. There may not be snow until the later part of February.

Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist