HELENA – A Helena woman was charged with assault for allegedly attacking her husband.

Anne Catherine Shaw was arrested Wednesday afternoon. She appeared in justice court on Thursday.

Witnesses say the 41-year-old allegedly struck the victim, her husband, in the genitals with a shoe, hit him on the head with a bag of groceries and punched and kicked him.

Charging documents say Shaw’s husband wrestled her into a sleeping bag after she tried to get hold of a firearm and a machete from a night stand next to their bed.

The weapons were among others found locked in a pickup truck by the husband until the Sheriff’s deputies arrived on scene.

The victim allegedly told law enforcement officers that Shaw had threatened herself and others with firearms in the past.

Shaw’s bond has been set at $10,000.