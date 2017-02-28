MISSOULA – Jaimie Kay Clark of East Missoula is in custody after prosecutors say she attacked her boyfriend with a machete.

The 31-year-old female, is charged with felony assault with a weapon, and misdemeanor partner-family member assault.

Prosecutors alleged in court documents that a Missoula County Sheriff’s deputy responded to an East Missoula gas station for a reported disturbance.

He arrived to find a man with several injuries including a cut on his nose and dried blood around his mouth.

The victim reported he was attacked by his girlfriend after she came home at around 4 a.m. on Friday.

She became angry with him when she couldn’t find her stereo that he had moved into another room, according to court documents.

The man said that Clark threw candles and glass jars at him, before coming after him with a machete.

Prosecutors say she struck him so many times with the flat part of the machete that the handle broke.

The man said he believed she was going to kill him.

Clark was seen in Missoula County Justice Court on Friday and her bail was set at $10,000.

