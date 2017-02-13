OROVILLE, Calif. – Close to 200,000 people are on edge as one of the country’s largest dams is compromised and threatening to flood communities in Northern California. Crews are racing to fix the breach before it gets worse.

The emergency spillway at the one of the country’s largest dams is in a state of emergency.

Water levels in Lake Orovile have dropped enough to stop the water from lapping over an eroded emergency spillway easing some of the panic overnight that sent nearly hundreds of thousands evacuating to higher ground.

Sheriff Kory Honea of Butte County, Calif. said, “There’s no water is flowing over emergency spillway at this time.”

Late Sunday, crews spotted a 200-foot long, 30-feet deep hole on the lip of the dam’s spillway. Engineers were told the dam could fail within the hour.

A controlled release of water Monday morning relieved pressure on the dam and bought officials much needed time as engineers and crews repaired the breach in the main spillway and eased the erosion on the emergency spillway which is the immediate concern.

Acting Director, CA Dept. of Water Resources Bill Croyle said, “Our infrastructure is holding up pretty well even though it’s been damaged.”

Tom Schultz is a walnut farmer and president of the Feather River Levee Board. He says in 40 years of living in the area, they’ve never been in this situation.

Schultz said, “We hope and pray it holds.” Adding, “The river can hold that water but if there happens to be a breach or the dam, it’s a whole different story.”

More than 500 people showed up at the evacuation center in Chico and made do, as organizers ran out of cots and blankets. The tractor trailer with additional supplies got stuck in gridlock traffic.

Evacuee Samantha Mitchell said, “It’s been stressful and crazy.”

The dam itself is the nation’s tallest, 64 feet taller than the hoover dam, but the problem is California’s cruel paradox after years of drought, the recent storms have given it more than it can handle.

Dozens of communities are now living in fear of a 30-foot high wall of water coming through.

Crews are making the most of clear weather to shore things up and drop the lake’s level, but a forecast of three-to-five inches of rain later this week could put them right back where they started in just a few days’ time.

There’s no timetable for people to return to their Northern California homes.

Honea said, “Getting those people home is important to me. I want that to happen as absolutely as soon as possible but I have to be able to sleep at night knowing they’re back into that area.”