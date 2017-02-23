HELENA – Several local organizations came together Thursday to recognize a local business leader awarded as the YWCA Woman of The Year Award.

Anna Kazmierowski was surprised by the honor from the members of groups such as the American Business Women’s Association Big Sky Chapter, Soroptimist International of Helena and the YWCA Helena.

Kazmierowski is the president and CEO of A2Z staffing solutions.

The award recognizes women who show professionalism, characteristics of leadership and volunteer in a way that makes a strong community impact. People who know Anna said she is a “Champion for Women.”

“I get inspired everyday I think that we are all our own people and you have to look at inspiration around you, you don’t have to look very far, whoever you surround yourself with, that is what is going to reflect on your every single day, this is my lifestyle, it’s not even my job,” said Kazmierowski.

Kazmierowski told her story at the ceremony. She talked about being born in Poland and how she migrated to the states to land her first job Chicago.

Kazmierowski said it took was for someone to believe in her to get where she’s at today and she continues to instill that idea in her client’s every day.

The YWCA is a nonprofit organization providing resources and tools for women that struggle with adversity. The national website says, “The World Young Women’s Christian Association is a global movement working for women’s empowerment, leadership and rights in more than 120 countries and 20’000 local communities. Empowering women and girls is our way to change the world. Our members and supporters include women from many different faiths, ages, backgrounds, beliefs and cultures.”

The Helena YWCA’s slogan is “eliminating racism, empowering women.”

“There is a sisterhood and resources available at the YWCA that can help (women),” said Kellie McBride, Executive Director of Helena YWCA.