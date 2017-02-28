It appears that Montana Congressman Ryan Zinke will be confirmed as U.S. Interior secretary Wednesday by the U.S. Senate, ending weeks of delays and speculation on when the vote would occur.

If, as expected, the full Senate votes to confirm Zinke, the second-term Republican will become the first Montanan to serve in a presidential cabinet.

The confirmation also sets in motion a special election to choose Zinke’s successor as Montana’s only member of the U.S. House.

Montana Democrats have tentatively scheduled a nomination convention this Sunday in Helena, to choose their candidate for the election.

Republicans may hold their convention the following weekend, and Libertarians also will choose a candidate.

By state law, Gov. Steve Bullock must set the special election 85-to-100 days after Zinke submits his resignation as Montana’s U.S. House representative. If Zinke resigns Wednesday, the election could be no later than the first full week of June.

Seven Republicans and eight Democrats have said they’re running for their party’s respective nomination to compete in the special election.

Democrats see the race as an unusual chance to win a seat they haven’t held since 1996. Republicans have indicated they’ll make the race a referendum on the policies and agenda of President Donald Trump, who won Montana last November by 20 percentage points.

Zinke, a retired Navy Seal, was an early supporter of Trump during the presidential campaigns.

He first won Montana’s at-large congressional seat in 2014 and easily won re-election last year.

After Trump met with Zinke in New York in mid-December, sources said that Zinke would be nominated by Trump to head up the Interior Department, which oversees 75 percent of federal land in America. Trump made the announcement a few days later.

The Interior Department includes the bureaus of Reclamation, Land Management and Indian Affairs, as well as the National Park Service.