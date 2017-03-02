The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed Tuesday that a second Frenchtown High School student has come forward claiming a Frenchtown choir teacher assaulted her.

MCSO spokeswoman Brenda Bassett confirmed to MTN Tuesday that a sheriff’s detective has interviewed a second girl who reported that Troy Bashor touched her in appropriate ways.

MTN reported Monday that another female student was granted a final order of protection last week against Bashor following an evidence hearing, where the student testified about the alleged sexual assault.

Justice Court Judge Landee Holloway granted an order of protection to the student on March 13 based on her petition. The order reads that Bashor must remain 1,500 feet away from the student’s residence, and 15 feet away while at the school- with no communication.

Story continues below



Bashor was put on leave following an investigation by the school, but is now back at work.

Bashor’s attorney Peter Lacny says Bashor is denying any wrongdoing.

“Mr. Bashor completely denies the allegations made in the Petition for the Temporary Order of Protection. I am evaluating whether to appeal the recent decision in Mr. Bashor’s case,” Lacny said in a statement. “As you know, Mr. Bashor has been allowed to return to the school and to teaching which is very important to him. Mr. Bashor is a dedicated educator and will not let this situation distract from or otherwise affect his work.”

There is a Frenchtown school board meeting set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, which several parents of students have said they will attend in show of support for Bashor.

MTN’s Melissa Rafferty