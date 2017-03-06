HELENA – Kimmy Skiftun was expecting a quiet lunch today at Benny’s Bistro; instead, she got a surprise.

As Executive Director of the Treacy Foundation, Skiftun was honored with the 2017 Woman of Achievement Award presented by the Salute to Women event organization.

The nominee who wins the award is considered, “a woman whose involvement and commitment to the Helena community works to improve the lives of women and girls who leads to social and economic empowerment.”

Skiftun is carrying on the philanthropic work her great grandfather, the founder of Eddie’s Bakery that started in 1942.

She was nominated by Arlene Flynn, Vice President of Development for West Mont.

Flynn said that Skiftun is a true Helena unsung hero. “You do not need to look far around Helena to see something that Kimmy has assisted in personally and/or professionally through the Treacy Foundation. She has made many positive impacts in our community and countless community members have benefited from her generosity and support. We would not be near the community we are if not for her philanthropic endeavors. It is amazing what one woman has accomplished.”

Ann Snortland, a salute to women organizer, said, “So it’s something to aspire to and if they see people getting recognition they may be willing to step up and do more, if we all could a little more it could make a big difference.”

“I am really, really excited and it’s kind of nice to be recognized and I’m glad all these people think I do a good job,” Skiftun said as she laughed. “So it’s really nice, it’s really nice.”

Salute to Women is an annual event in March to honor local women who make the Helena area a better place to live through their professionalism and community involvement. They serve as role models and give our citizens something to aspire to

The event is organized by the Big Sky Chapter of the American Business Women’s Association and Soroptimist International of Helena to ensure its continuation

Skiftun will be honored during the 2017 salute to women luncheon coming up March 16, the at the Great Northern Hotel. Lisa Bullock will be the Mistress of Ceremonies.

