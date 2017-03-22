WHITEFISH – Athletes looked back on three days full of winter sports on Big Mountain.

The Special Olympics State Winter Games wasn’t about winning for those who took part, it came down to having fun, reconnecting with friends, and making life-long memories.

Of the 22 years Whitefish has been hosting the Special Olympic Winter Games, showshoer Gary Fuller has competed in 17 of them. This is not just a competition for him, it’s a tradition. He says the people he meets keep him coming back every year.

“Special Olympics Montana is like my second family,” Fuller said.

It’s a family where more than 300 athletes from over 60 teams competed in a variety of events, from skiing to snowshoeing to snowboarding. Often times the games look more like a family reunion that is focused much more on having fun rather than the finish.

“My most important is to go by the oath which is let me win, but if I cannot win, let me brave in the attempt,” Fuller said.

That’s a creed that skier Sheena Moore lives by each time she hits the slopes, where she said her goal was to keep improving. “I am very excited I beat my time yesterday.”

Moore’s mother Juliena has been coaching her daughter for 12 years and in that time she’s seen Sheena improve not just as an athlete, but also grow as a person.

“If they focus on bettering themselves then it’s more about improvement and about working hard and doing the best you can and having fun doing it and not so much about the medals and who wins and loses,” Juliena said.

A special guest joined the games for the final day; Miss Rodeo Montana greeted the athletes, calling it one of the best parts of her job.

“I have been handing out medals all morning and just taking pictures. The athletes love to come up and show off their medal and talk about their medal they’re so proud of it,” Sarai Mccollaum said. “So you’re just here for encouragement, here for support.”

More than 150 people volunteered over the past several days. Next for some of the athletes is a trip to Austria to compete at the world winter games.

MTN Reporter: Nicole Miller