Twenty-five people from all across the globe took the Oath of Allegiance Thursday afternoon in Missoula and officially became US citizens.

Geiuseppe Caltabiano, who is originally from Milan, has lived in the US for 16 years and says he’s grateful for the opportunity to become an American. “I feel excited. I feel proud and honored, to be part of this great nation so I’m very thankful too.”

The ceremony was presided by Senior District Court Judge Donald Molloy, who congratulated the group on making it to this point.

“Thank you to each of you for making the choice to become a citizen of the United States,” Molloy said. “And it is my deep hope you will recognize not only the benefits of citizenship, but also the obligations that each of us has to each other, and to the long-held values that we have strived to reach in our history.”

Story continues below



Robert Carlson from Canada called the citizenship process extensive but is pleased to be able to call himself a US citizen. “In total, it took us just slightly under five years. It’s very thorough. And having gone through it, just an honor to be here,” Carlson said.

Caltabiano echoed that statement, saying going through this process wasn’t just for him.

“I’ve been loving being here, respect the values that this country abides by, and I thought today was important for me to become American. For me, for my family, for my friends,” Caltabiano said.

About 80 people are naturalized in Missoula each year.

MTN Reporter: Don Fisher