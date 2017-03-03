According to the United State Geological Survey earthquake monitoring site, a small earthquake struck an area along Highway 12 east of Avon Sunday night.

The earthquake hit just after 9:00 p.m.

Early reports put it at 3.5 magnitude. MTN has had multiple reports from people in the Helena area who said they felt it.

It is the second small quake in west central Montana in the past week. Last Monday night a 3.4 magnitude quake centered just north of Marysville shook the Helena valley.

Some Marysville residents reported minor damage to some buildings.

UPDATE: The USGS has upgraded the magnitude to 3.8.