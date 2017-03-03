CRESTON – Officials with the Flathead County Animal Shelter said more of the dogs surrendered in a recent animal cruelty case in Creston will be available for adoption this week.

Last month, 36 dogs and 4 mini horses were found at living in filthy conditions last month.

The owner of the animals, 70-year-old Muriel Everly, voluntarily surrendered all of the animals to the shelter.

Shelter Director Cliff Bennett, said seven dogs have been placed in homes but the remaining 25 are in the process of being spayed and neutered. He said three will be ready to go Tuesday, and four more on Thursday.

Bennett says one dog is in critical condition, another is being closely guarded and two have been euthanized.

Everly’s first court appearance on animal cruelty charges is set for March 16

MTN Reporter: Nicole Miller