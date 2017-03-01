BILLINGS – More than two dozen people marched Tuesday in protest of the decision to suspend a co-host of a Billings radio show after he published an article which called for segregated tournaments for Native American basketball teams.

Supporters held signs and walked several blocks to Townsquare Media’s offices located at the Double Tree Hotel in downtown Billings.

Last week, a co-host of Morning radio show, “The Breakfast Flakes” was suspended after writing a blog titled “Indian Basketball.”

In the post, Paul Mushaben wrote about “another instance this week” of an “unruly and disrespectful” Native American crowd.

“The crowd is so unruly and disrespectful of the facility that it may be time for the MHSA to proceed with an all Indian tourney,” Mushaben wrote.

His post went viral, sparking debate of his comments online. Townsquare Media, owners of Cat Country KCTR 102.9, announced the suspension of Mushaben.

Co-host Mark Wilson was not suspended, but has not appeared on air since the announcement.

After the post four basketball teams from Power, Belt, Heart Butte and Box Elder gathered at mid court and linked arms in a “moment of solidarity”.

On Tuesday, Wilson joined those in support of Mushaben and the Breakfast Flakes. Supporters demanded Townsquare allow Mushaben back on air, threatening to continue to not listen to the station if he isn’t returned.

“We want to show our support for The Breakfast Flakes, Mark and Paul, and everything they’ve done for the community the past thirty-some years or so,” said Listener and Supporter Rick Coyle. “They’ve been a great asset. They help people out. And they speak true conservative values that I think a lot of us relate to in this community.”

“I’ve seen some who disagree, but they’re entitled to that disagreement, but not to suspend them and shut him up,” said supporter Kathy Clause. “You have to admit, you can’t get anywhere if you just pretend things aren’t happening. You have to do something about it.”

Townsquare and Cat Country have not provided any updates on when the suspension would end.

“Obviously it’s heartwarming,” Wilson said of the support he’s received. “It’s nice to see people that people care enough to come out here in the cold weather on a school night when everybody’s got dinner to make and places to be and they come out and make the sign to support you. And it feels really good.”

On a lighter note, when asked what he’s done with the time off, Wilson said, with a smile, he’s done “a little sleeping in, drinking some coffee, a couple projects around the house.”

Wilson said it was tough to see the interpretation of Mushaben’s words.

“I guarantee you, nobody knows Paul as well as I do and he’s not a racist,” Wilson said. “So reading the blog a hundred times like I have, I could see where you could twist it if you wanted to make it that, but that’s not what it is.”

Wilson said he and Mushaben want to be back on air and continue their show for several more years.

“Love doing what we do, you get people who are more than just listeners, they become your friends and your supporters when people are attacking you and that’s pretty special,” he said.

MTN Reporter: Dustin Klemann