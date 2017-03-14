BOZEMAN – A man died over the weekend in a dirt bike accident that happened in the Revenue Flats area near Norris.

Madison County Sheriff Roger Thompson says that Jared Wisler, 21, and a friend were riding their dirt bikes on a ramp on Sunday when the accident occurred.

Authorities say that at one point the ramp broke and Wisler landed head first in the dirt. Friends were able to call for help, but Wisler was pronounced dead at the scene.

Thompson says no alcohol was involved and that it was simply a tragic accident.

Judy Slate MTN News