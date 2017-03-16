KALISPELL – A Flathead Valley woman accused of ordering the murder of a 34-year-old Kalispell man pleads guilty to a felony drug charge, but won’t face accountability to murder.

Flathead County prosecutors dropped that charge against 29-year-old Melisa Crone in District Court Wednesday. In the plea agreement Crone signed, she admits to dealing meth last June but maintains her innocence in conspiring in the death of Wade Rautio.

As MTN first reported, Crone and three others, Robert Wittal, David Toman and Christopher Hansen were arrested last June following the discovery of Rautio’s body in a creek near Creston.

Defense Attorney Jason Bryan said in court that there may have been enough proof for a jury to believe Crone had a hand in Rautio’s death.

Story continues below



“Ultimately you understood that there was enough evidence that was uncovered that if you were to be tried it was murky enough that under the laws of accountability you might possibly be found guilty by a jury and you didn’t want to spend the rest of your life in jail,” Bryan said.

Crone’s sentence will be up to Judge Dan Wilson during a hearing in May.

Wittal was convicted of Rautio’s murder in October. He’s now serving a 110-year sentence in the Montana State Prison.

Cases against the other two defendants are pending.

MTN Reporter: Nicole Miller