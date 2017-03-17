HELENA (MTN)-Helena High School Team 1 took first place in the 2017 Montana Regional Science Bowl competition.

The Science Bowl follows a format similar to the game show Jeopardy. Students answer questions about STEM subjects like astronomy, biology, physics, and math.

The winning teams from regional meets earn an all-expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C where they will participate in the nation science bowl.

Science Club Captain Seth Putnam is part of the winning science team. He told MTN his favorite part about science club is meeting so many new friends.

Putnam says, “I’ve met all my best friends pretty much through the science club, its just a really fun time everyone is really cool and really smart.”

Other members of the winning team include: Devin Seyler, Kris Bosch, Elizabeth Rigby and Noah Jakovac; coaches: Jan Hill and Julie Ladd

The Montana Regional High School Science Bowl is one of 70 regional competitions held across the country.

Helena Capital Team 1 took second place, Billings West Team 2 took third place.