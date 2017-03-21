Some Great Falls volunteers turned canned food into art for a good cause over the weekend.

Seven teams spent two days building canned food sculptures for the annual “Cantastic” food drive that benefits the Great Falls Community Food Bank.

The teams donate all the canned food themselves and then architects helped them build a sculpture.

Elementary school students drew posters that were sponsored by businesses.

Story continues below



This year about $40,000 was raised during the event and about 6,500 pounds of food was donated.

Most of the money raised went to the “Backpacks 4 Kids” program that helps feed kids in the Great Falls community during weekends and holiday breaks.

“The teachers were noticing that a lot of kids were coming to school on Monday mornings and after long holidays hungry and therefore unruly and they’re hard to teach basically and that affects all kids, even the kids that are coming to school well fed,” said Shaun Tatarka, Great Falls Community Food Bank director.

Here are the results:

People’s Choice – “Finding Dory” – Giant Springs Chapter of Credit Unions

Judge’s Choice – “R2D2” – National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors (NAIFA)

Best Meal – “Welder’s Helmet” – Loenbro

Food Bank Favorite – “Troll” – GFHS Key Club

Honorable Mention – “Mr. Potato Head” – CMR Key Club

Honorable Mention – “Candle” – GFC Key Club

Honorable Mention – “Mermaid” – Great Falls Chamber of Commerce Leadership Team