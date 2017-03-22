HELENA – A burglary was reported at a Helena Drive In restaurant early Wednesday morning

The owner of Helena’s R-B Drive In said her business was burglarized early Wednesday morning.

Maureen Doubek said two individuals smashed several windows and broke into the restaurant around 2:45 a.m.

Doubek showed MTN surveillance video of the two suspects and said they stole the computer that manages orders for the drive in, but no cash was taken.

She estimates the damage and theft could total over $10,000 dollars.

Doubek talked with the Helena Police, but it is unknown at this time if a report has been filed.

“I appreciate the community came forth and has tried to help me keep open. It’s getting really discouraging to stay open when you get hit like this all the time,” Doubek said.

Doubek added that the drive in will be open for regular business hours despite this set back.

This is a developing story, we will have more information as it becomes available.

If anyone has any information of the burglary they are encouraged to contact the Helena Police (406) 442-3233.