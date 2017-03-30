BOZEMAN – When law enforcement searched Joseph Gillin and Katie Laird’s home, they found 46.7 grams of meth, more than $1,700 in cash and drug paraphernalia.

But then their two young children tested positive for amphetamines, methamphetamine, and cocaine.

The parents are facing four felony charges each: possession of dangerous drugs with the intent to sell, possession of property used for making or selling drugs and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Gillin appeared in Justice Court on Wednesday on probation violation charges.

Story continues below



The children, aged one-and-a-half and 8 months, were given a hair test by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services.

After the Sheriff’s Office completes a drug investigation involving children, they hand off the information to DPHHS for testing.

Currently it is not known how the children were exposed to the drugs. But the Sheriff’s Department said anyone in a home with drugs could breathe in the particles in the air. Law enforcement officers wear masks when entering homes with known or suspected drug use.

In 2016, drug use by caregivers resulted in the deaths of eleven children with four cases involving meth according to a Montana Department of Justice report.