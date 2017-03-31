HELENA – On Friday, the three branches of government congratulated the newest graduating class from the Montana Law Enforcement Academy.

The 50 graduates of the 161st Law Enforcement Officer Basic Course were from 38 different agencies, from Troy all the way to Miles City.

The ceremony started out with the pledge of allegiance and few inspiring words from guest speaker U.S. Senator Steve Daines. Daines spoke about how Americans are privileged to be able to hit three numbers (911) on the phone, and help will be on the way. He emphasized that most countries do not have a service of law and order like that.

“It was an honor to be with these new graduates and see their families as well, these are some of the very best that Montana has, they keep our state safe, I’m with the men and women who wear the badge every day and I thank them for what they do to serve our state,” said Daines.

Graduating officer Chris Proper, who will be serving on the city of Missoula police force, said he was in the military for a while, and wanted to get back into serving his country and community again. Proper won three awards based on leadership and performance and one voted by his peers: “who would you most likely call for back up.”

“I really want to serve my community again, having that service academy, being part of something greater than myself again,” added Proper.

The ceremony closed with the “Oath of Office” lead by Justice Beth Baker of the Montana Supreme Court.