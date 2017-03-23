HELENA – Helena restaurants and food service providers were honored by Lewis and Clark County Public Health Thursday.

Environmental health specialists with Lewis and Clark Public Health presented 15 Gold and 35 Silver Fork Awards during a ceremony before the City-County Board of Health.

The Gold and Silver Fork Awards recognized local food establishments that make exceptional efforts to make, serve, and sell safe food to the public.

The health department has been offering the awards since 2011. This year set a record for the most Gold Fork winners.

This year there were 15 gold and 35 silver awards winners throughout the county.

“The number of Gold Fork Award winners has been growing every year,” said Laurel Riek, supervisor of the food-facility inspection program. “These are establishments that have demonstrated an effective food-safety system that reduces or eliminates the risk of foodborne illness.”

Winners included establishments such as Wendy’s, Lattes and Sundaes and Steve’s Café, but the school districts dominated the awards. All East Helena Schools won gold forks on Thursday.

Deb Felton of East Helena Public Schools said her staff takes the utmost care and satisfaction in preparing hundreds of meals every day for the kids.

“I think it’s given all my staff a great degree of pride. They don’t want to settle for anything less than a gold award and I think our fellow students are happy about that also,” Felton said.

Several other Helena schools were awarded gold and silver fork awards.

To be eligible for an award, a food establishment must offer sit-down dining and have been open for at least a year. The awards are based on the results of unannounced inspections conducted in 2016 by environmental health specialists from the health department.

This year, 221 facilities were eligible for awards.

To win a Gold Fork Award, a food establishment must have a documented food-safety system. This includes having:

On-site managers who demonstrate knowledge of food safety and take corrective action when necessary;

Food-safety training for all staff

Procedures to maintain safe food temperatures

Employee health policies.

To win a Silver Fork Award, an establishment must demonstrate elements of at least three of these four components of an effective food-safety system.

“The purpose of these awards is to publicly recognize facilities that are working hard to develop food-safety systems that protect their customers,” Riek said. “It’s hard work to get and maintain this award.”

Riek noted that inspections are a snapshot in time, not necessarily a reflection of how an establishment does business on a day-to-day basis. That’s why the awards focus on having systems and processes in place.

“If you have a system and you use it consistently,” Riek said, “you’re much more likely to have excellent food-safety practices. And good practices significantly reduce the risk of anyone getting sick.”

Gold Fork Awards Winners:

Augusta Public Schools

Broadwater School

Burger King, 2820 Prospect Ave.

Capital High Sodexo

CR Anderson Middle School

East Valley Middle School, East Helena

Eastgate School, East Helena

Four Georgians School

Helena High School

Lincoln School District 38

Pizza Hut, 3267 N. Montana Ave.

Radley School, East Helena

Smith School

Warren School

Wendy’s, 1900 Prospect Ave

Silver Fork Award Winners: