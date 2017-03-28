Happy Tuesday,

What a beautiful day! I hope you enjoyed it because this will not last. Tonight will be a starry night with a near new moon. Lows will dip into the 20s and 30s. Wednesday will have increasing clouds for western and central areas. A few light, brief showers will come down off the Continental Divide, but west of the Divide will be showery with snow above 7000′. Highs will be in the 50s to around 60 in the lower elevations, but 40s in the mountains. Thursday, a storm will move right across central and southern Montana with widespread light to moderate rain. Snow levels will begin at 6000′, but drop toward 5000′ toward evening. Travelling over mountain passes will be sloppy and slippery in the snow. The Hi-Line should be dry, with the rain and the snow farther to the south. Highs will be in the low 50s in the drier air on the Hi-Line, but the rest of the state will have a soggy day in the 40s, with 30s in the mountains. Snow will accumulate 1-4″ above 6000′ by evening. Thursday night, as temperatures drop to near freezing, snow levels could drop all the way to the valley floors and plains. I’m not anticipating much accumulation, but a coating up to 2″ is possible below 5000′. Friday will be mostly cloudy with showers of rain and snow mainly in the morning, and the afternoon will slowly clear up. Highs will only be in the 40s to near 50. The mountains will have highs in the 20s and 30s. This weekend, Saturday will be partly cloudy, windy, and warmer with highs in the 50s and 60s. Sunday, a cold front will move through the state with some showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be cooler, in the 50s. Monday, colder air will move through the state with a possibility of widespread snow. I will be following this potential snow storm very closely as we approach Monday.

Have a great day!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist