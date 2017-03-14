A Republican senator from Kalispell introduced a bill on Monday that would effectively prohibit abortions after 20 weeks, shortening Montana’s current legal time frame for an abortion by four weeks.

Senator Keith Regier is sponsoring Senate Bill 329, known as the Montana Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act.

It is currently legal for a woman to have an abortion up to 24 weeks old, according to the Blue Mountain Clinic.

The legal standard would be changed under the bill to the time when a fetus can feel pain, which is defined in the legislation as 20 weeks in utero.

The bill states “pain receptors are present throughout an unborn child’s entire body no later than 16 weeks after fertilization.”

The legislation goes on to state that a fetus can respond to pain after 20 weeks.

The American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists has criticized similar claims made by Utah legislators, stating in a 2013 report that a fetus cannot experience pain until after viability.

“Rigorous scientific students have found that the connections necessary to transmit signals from peripheral sensory nerves to the brain, as well as the brain structures necessary to process those signals do not develop until at least 24 weeks of gestation,” according to the ACOG report.

SB 329 states that a fetus reacts to stimuli that would be interpreted as painful if applied to an adult.

The legislation notes that there is “substantial medical evidence” that a fetus is capable of experiencing pain.

The lawmakers did not provide where the evidence came from.

Under the law, a physician would not be permitted to perform an abortion on a fetus after 20 weeks unless the mother faced a medical emergency.

Even if the abortion is performed due to a serious health risk to the mother, the physician must attempt to give the unborn child a “reasonable opportunity” to survive, according to the bill.

The bill states that a physician who performs an abortion after 20 weeks without extenuating circumstances could be charged with homicide.

The bill also states that the mother of an aborted baby could be sued by the father of the unborn child, if the father of the baby did not give permission for the abortion.

If the law passed, a spouse, parent, sibling, guardian, current or former health care provider for the woman could also sue the woman for having an abortion. Medical records are not open to the public but they can be subpoenaed so the family member or whoever found out about the abortion can have a judge summon the information for a civil trial.

“The legislature reaffirms the tradition of the state of Montana to protect every human life, whether unborn or aged, health or sick,” according to the legislation.

There were 1,690 induced abortions reported to the Montana Department of Health and Human Services, according to a 2014 report.

The number of induced abortions recorded by the DPHHS was down significantly in 2014 from 1982, when 4,175 induced abortions were reported.

SB 329 is currently in its first house committee.

