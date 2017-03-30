GREAT FALLS -The Great Falls Area Chamber of Commerce invited employees and members to an “active shooter” webinar on Thursday.

The event focused on what to do if a person were to open fire in the work place.

A special agent with the FBI used the concept of ‘Run, Hide, Fight’ during the webinar saying the phrase is used to get people thinking about what to do in an emergency situation.

The speaker said recognizing pre-attack indicators like development of a personal grievance or contextually inappropriate behavior with the purchase of a firearm; both can be red flags before an attack.

The webinar also covered proactive planning for an active shooter incident, increasing situational awareness in the workplace and working with responding agencies after an incident.

“If you don’t have a plan, you don’t know what’s going to happen; but at least if you have a plan you have a strategy of like they kept mentioning the strategy is your survival, and that is so important that you need to get out of that situation alive for your protection, for your family and for others as well,” said Great Falls Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Shane Etzwiler.

Great Falls College MSU will host an active shooter discussion during ‘No More Violence Week’ April 3 through 9.

For more information on what to do during an active shooter situation, click here.