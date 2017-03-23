GREAT FALLS – After a central Montana rancher and philanthropist passed away he gifted $880,000 to the Benefis Foundation in Great Falls as his final act of generosity.

Leroy Strand passed away last august at age 97.

According to the Foundation, Strand was an active supporter of the organization for nearly two decades before his death; the gift will benefit foundation funds including Benefis Sletten Cancer Institute, the Greatest Need Fund, the Angel Fund, Peace Hospice and Gift of Life Housing.

The donations have provided temporary housing to patients while they received care away from home, helped families travel out-of-state to be with their children while they received specialized care, as well as support for other causes.

The organization said upon his death that his ranch and cattle were transferred to a private foundation that he and his second wife established to benefit students and several communities in central Montana. A portion of the remainder of his estate benefited many area charities including the Benifis Foundation.

“Leroy’s spirit of generosity was remarkable, and we are extremely grateful that he included us in his will,” said Marilyn Parker, Executive Director of the Benefis Health System Foundation. “This gift will make a tremendous difference in the lives of Montanans, which is a true testament to Leroy’s legacy.”

He and his father established the Strand Ranch near Geyser Mont. in 1944 after they fell in love with Montana and got to know the ranchers and ranches in Central Montana.

Strand started his cattle business with two calves he bought for a 4-H project. Because of their sound business practices and land stewardship, the Strand Ranch grew to become one of the best cattle operations in the region