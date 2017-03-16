Safe Kids Worldwide has a strong reminder to parents: keep all medication out of kids’ reach, and out of sight.

The number of kids accidentally poisoned after getting a hold of medicine is enough to fill four school buses a day.

The author of a new report said she found that even though parents know it’s important to store medicine out of reach of children, less than half actually do.

Almost every minute in the U.S. a call is placed to a Poison Control Center because a young child ingested medicine.

Morag Mackay of Safe Kids Worldwide said, “Parents, while they know their kids well, they sometimes underestimate what they can actually do.”

Dr. Rutherfoord Rose of the Virginia Poison Center added, “We’ve had children get into medicines because they were given the bottle half-full of tablets to use as a rattle.”

Poison Control experts say laundry detergents and other cleaners are also common sources of accidental poisonings in kids.

They suggest adding the National Poison Control number to your cell phone so you can easily find it in an emergency.