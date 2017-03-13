GREAT FALLS – Registration is underway for the annual Icebreaker Road Race in Great Falls.

The Icebreaker is set for Sunday, April 23 and about 4,000 runners, joggers and fitness walkers are expected to participate.

The race welcomes everyone from serious competitive runners to those who just want to get out and walk a mile with their family and friends.

There is a 5-mile run for competitive racers; there’s also a 3-mile for either competitive runners or recreational runners and walkers.

You can register at the Great Falls Park and Recreation Office at 1700 River Drive North.

Entry fees are $14 for runners and walkers age 10 and under, $20 for age 11 and over.

There is also a family rate of $58 for four members of the same household.

Participants who register before April 16 will be entered into a drawing for three prizes.

The prizes include two bicycles, donated by Pepsi, valued at $200 each and a Spa Package valued at $180 donated by the PEAK Health and Wellness Center.

Both the male and female winners of the 5-mile races will receive $1,500. The winners of the 3-mile race will receive $100. Other top finishers will also receive either cash prizes for the 5-mile race or gift certificates for the 3-mile.

For more information, click here to visit the Icebreaker Great Falls website.

MTN Reporter: Joel Lundstad