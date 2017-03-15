HELENA – The 33rd Annual Science Circus kicks off this weekend at Helena High.

On Saturday and Sunday the Science Circus will give the public an opportunity see what makes our world work in fun ways.

From pendulums, to bone puzzles and even ooblecks; there will be dozens of scientific experiments presented.

Organized by the science seminar students of HHS, the event has been months in the making and will feature new demonstrations this year like flash freezing and smashing frozen fruit with nitrogen.

Senior Daniel Stockton said he hopes everyone comes out to support the event. He guaranteed there would be something for everyone to enjoy.

“Anyone can learn from Science Circus. It’s not just the kids. You’d be amazed the parents and grandparents, aunts, uncles, brothers, sister that learn stuff too. Because it is really, the science behind what happens in everyday life so you can learn regardless of your age.

Science circus runs Friday from 6 p.m.to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.