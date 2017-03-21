The 23rd annual “Scouting For Food” drive will be Saturday in Great Falls.

Boy Scouts in Great Falls will pick up donations of food from front porches.

Donations should be placed on porches before 8 a.m. on Saturday. If a donation is not picked up by noon, residents should call the Great Falls Community Food Bank at 452-9029.

The goal is 20,000 pounds.

Sponsors include D.A.Davidson, Super 1 Foods, Malmstrom Air Force Base volunteers, and the Boy Scouts. Greg Aderhold is returning this year as the Scouting For Food chairman.

Last year, approximately 300 Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, leaders, parents, and friends collected about 22,000 pounds of food and non-food products for the Food Bank, making it the largest food drive in Great Falls.

Approximately 453,032 pounds (226 tons) of food and paper products have been donated to the Lewis and Clark District’s Boy Scout Food Drive in the last 22 years.

“Residents are so generous and when they put their donations out on Saturday morning before 8 a.m. the scouts are happy to go around and just pick up every single donation, even one can makes a difference,” said Mary Matelich, Boy Scouts Montana Council VP of Public Relations.

Suggested items to donate include: cereal, peanut butter, canned meat and fish, baby food, evaporated or powdered milk, canned fruit juices, canned fruit and vegetables, soup and rice.

Non food items needed include: Laundry, hand and dish soap, toilet paper, paper towels and diapers.

Please, no glass items, open packages, or home canned goods.

MTN’s Julianne Dellorso