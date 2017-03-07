CHOTEAU – An annual ski competition last weekend on Teton Pass honored a three time winner who passed away in an avalanche earlier this winter.

Teton pass ski area held its annual Jack and Jill Randonee Race where competitors climb three different mountain routes and descend by skiing or riding.

The race is physically demanding, racers negotiate snow, wind, large blocks of ice, even a large avalanche path.

Completing the race is an accomplishment in of itself.

KTVH’s Chief Meteorologist Curtis Grevenitz attended the race and said, participants came from all over the state, but previous race winner, Ben Parsons, who died at the beginning of January in an avalanche near Glacier National Park, was in everyone’s mind and heart.

Parsons died when he was caught in the avalanche while he and another person were skiing on the south face of Mt. Stanton about 500 feet from the summit.

This year’s race winner, Joel Shehan said, “He was a good friend of mine. I miss him dearly. We miss him on the hill. We miss him out front breaking trail for us. But it’s great for him to be able to live on in these kinds of events and these kinds of atmospheres.”

Prizes for the event included a custom pair of skis from the Great Falls area.