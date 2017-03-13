HELENA – Valentine’s Day was over a month ago but there was love in the air on Saturday in Downtown Helena for the 5th annual Wedding Stroll.

Almost 40 Businesses had balloons outside of their shops signifying their participation. Soon-to-be brides, Maid-of-Honors, Moms, friends and grooms flocked to the Great Northern Town Center strolling all the way to the Walking Mall.

The event highlighted all that Downtown Helena and surrounding areas have to offer for weddings, rehearsal dinners, honeymoons, engagement parties, bachelor/bachelorette parties, and wedding receptions. The event encourages movement throughout Downtown Helena and is hosted by participating businesses.

As visitors strolled, they were treated to complimentary refreshments such as chocolate and mimosas and even a bridal fashion show.

Story continues below



For those who preferred not to walk the Helena Trolley and the Helena Town Car were available for transportation between venues.

One of the businesses promoting their location as a wedding venue was the Feather Pipe Ranch hosted by Aizada Imports. “I’ve always found that I love when people get married because you just see how much joy is based in everyday life, and weddings and people in that time of life are so excited you just see what joy should be in everyday life all the time,” said Winter Song Safronoff, Feather Pipe Ranch Manager.

The Feathered Pipe Ranch is nestled in the woods surrounded by 100 acres of national forest.

For a full list of participating businesses click here.