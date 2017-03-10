KALISPELL – An anonymous donor has given $1 million to Flathead County to fund a new jail.

County Administrator Mike Pence said Wednesday that the donation will be added to the $6 million the county has already saved for the new facility. Pence says the donor said that additional funds may be provided in the future, but requested anonymity.

Sheriff Chuck Curry has seen a lot in his time as Flathead County sheriff, but nothing quite like a donation of this size.

Flathead County’s current jail is 30 years old and was designed to hold about 60 inmates. The facility often holds more than 100 people on a nightly basis.

“Obviously our jail remains overcrowded, it continues to be a daily issue for us,” Curry said.

The overcrowding issue is frustrating for Curry, who says the lack of jail space is now a public safety issue.

In 2016, the county began a $1.3 million expansion to the current facility. Curry says a new jail will still be needed in coming years. As a short term solution, Flathead County is expanding the current jail by 40 beds. Officials hope to have the improvements ready by July.

“Our biggest challenge is funding, I’m a taxpayer in this county too, nobody wants to pay more taxes, but providing public safety is my main job and I can’t do that without the ability to house people who break the law,” Curry said.

While the donation is a significant amount, it won’t lead directly to any new construction. County leaders say a new jail could cost up to $50 million, an issue that will have to be addressed by taxpayers.

“We know that we’re going to have to go to the voters, to the citizens, with a bond issue,” Flathead County Administrator Mike Pence told MTN News. “Flathead County has saved about $6 million that is set aside for a project in the near future. We will add to that savings program as able to reduce the amount needed for a voted bond issue.”

MTN Reporter: Nicole Miller