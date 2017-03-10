Happy Friday!

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY continues for northeast Montana into Saturday. An AVALANCHE WARNING has been issued for the mountains around Missoula. Temperatures are dramatically different across the state, and across elevation. Warmer air has been trying to move in, but is running into a road block that is the arctic air over central and eastern Montana. Some of this warm air moved in above the colder air at the ground which produced freezing rain around the Helena area earlier. Temperatures south and west of this front warmed above the freezing point, and it was warm the higher up in elevation. At one point today, MacDonald Pass was 44 degrees and the Helena Valley was in the 10s. Points north and east of Great Falls and Lewistown will stay in the arctic air. Lows tonight will range from -10 in a few spots of northeast Montana, to around the freezing point near the Capitol.

Saturday will be a mostly cloudy day, and the front will not budge much. So if you were really cold on Friday, you will be really cold again on Saturday. Warmer areas include Butte, Bozeman, Helena, and Missoula. Generally, the farther southwest you get in Montana, the warmer it will be.

A weak low pressure will move through the state on Saturday night. Snow will accumulate several more inches in northeast Montana and in the mountains, but little to no accumulation is likely in the valleys.

Sunday, a few snow showers in the morning and general cloudiness will break up later in the day. Temperatures will be greatly different from north and eastern Montana to south and western areas. Highs will stay in the 10s and 20s north and east, but 40s and 50s down south.

Monday, warmer air will begin to win out. Skies will be mostly cloudy with some snow in the mountains and showers in the lower elevations. Highs will reach the 40s and 50s, but still 20s in the northeast corner.

By midweek, the warmer air will take over the entire state, with highs in most locations up into the 50s

This Saturday night, don’t forget to “Spring Ahead” and set your clocks forward as Daylight Saving Time goes into effect.

Have a great weekend.

Curtis Grevenitz