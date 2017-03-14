HELENA— Montana’s Superintendent of Schools, Republican Elsie Arntzen announced Monday that she will revise the state’s plan to provide a quality education to all students, assess their progress and help struggling schools improve. She cited the previous plan was rushed to submission and does not represent what is best for all Montana students.

States must turn in such plans to receive federal funding under the Every Student Succeeds Act. Congress passed two bills last week affecting requirements under the act and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos on Monday released an updated template to guide states’ plans

Under the advice from the Council of Chief State School Officers and other education groups she wants the plan to add more information on long-term goals and benchmarks for achievement.

Arntzen says the U.S. Department of Education hasn’t evaluated Montana’s plan, which was submitted in December. Arntzen says she expects her revised plan will be submitted by a September deadline.

Arntzen says she will review the plan with Office of Public Instruction staff and communities around the state and have an updated plan ready for public comment in July.

Arntzen said she’s excited to work with the community on the project.

“Montana knows best how to educate our students. It is my promise to make sure that this plan works for every community across our state and that it puts Montana students first. This will be an open, transparent, and community based process that will make Montana proud of our state plan,” Arntzen said.