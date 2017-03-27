Grizzly and black bears are emerging from dens and are on the move in northwest Montana.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks biologists said that males tend to emerge earlier than females; with the warming weather and increasing day length, more bears will be emerging in the coming weeks.

As grizzly and black bears emerge, they will be moving to lower elevations to take advantage of the green-up of vegetation.

FWP urges everyone living near areas where bears are nearby to be prepared by April 1.

Preparations include taking down bird feeders, securing garbage inside a closed garage or secure shed, feeding pets inside, cleaning up chicken and livestock feed and in general removing all odorous substances that can draw bears.

FWP cautions that in Montana it is illegal to intentionally feed ungulates, mountain lions and bears. This includes putting out grain, deer blocks, mineral blocks, sunflower seeds, garbage, meat scraps, bread, doughnuts, brownies and other food.

Officials advise that if bears come around your residence, bang pots and pans to scare them off; call FWP for assistance. Hikers, mountain bikers, hunters and other recreationalists should carry bear spray, keep it readily available for use and know how to use it.