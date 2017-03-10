HELENA – Montana Attorney General Tim Fox sent a letter inviting the new EPA administrator, Scott Pruitt, to visit Montana to tour the Berkeley Pit superfund site.

According to a release from the Attorney General’s office, Pruitt had expressed interest in visiting Montana while Fox was attending the National Association of Attorneys General winter meeting in Washington.

In Fox’s letter, he stressed the importance of Pruitt visiting the site and working with state lawmakers and local officials to formulate a cleanup strategy.

Fox’s letter states, “As I’m sure you are well aware, Montanans place a very high value on a healthy environment, and it’s critical that EPA uses the authority granted to it by Congress to robustly enforce sensible, and much-needed environmental protection policy to the best of its ability.”

Scott Pruitt is the former attorney general for the state of Oklahoma and served with Fox over the last four years representing their respective states. The U.S. Senate confirmed Pruitt on Feb. 17.

The Berkeley Pit is a former open pit copper mine in Butte that is currently filled with toxic water.

To view the letter in it’s entirety click here.