GREAT FALLS – Officials are investigating a fire at the O’Haire Motor Inn and the Sip N Dip Lounge.

Officers responded to a report of a fire on Tuesday night at 1st Avenue South at 7th Street, and 7th Street South in Great Falls.

There are no reports of injuries.

Melissa Lindsey, a witness, told MTN that she was staying at the hotel for business.

Lindsey said she saw a man pulling boxes from the van, and then slammed the door of the van.

The man then got into a car and drove away “pretty fast.”

About 30 seconds later, she said she saw flames coming from the van, and she alerted hotel staff and called 911.

Kyle Braxton, a bartender at the Sip N Dip, told MTN that the fire started in a van in the lower-level parking lot.

He claims that at least one person told him that she saw someone start the fire in or near the van by lighting something on fire.

Braxton said the bar was full at the time, with more than 30 people, and he helped people safely evacuate.

More than 20 hotel guests have been displaced, and are being transferred to the Best Western Heritage Inn.

Authorities have not yet commented on the origin or cause of the fire, but are continuing to investigate .

The GFPD said on Wednesday morning that they believe the fire was “suspicious,” but have yet released any details.

We will update you as we get more information.