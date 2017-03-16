Mia, one of ZooMontana’s two North American river otters, gave birth to three pups on Feb. 25.

It was the third romp of river otters born at the Billings zoo.

The zoo said in a press release that two of the pups weighed in at just under five ounces, while one of them came in significantly smaller at just three ounces.

All three are doing well, and due to their mother’s high-fat milk, the trio is gaining weight daily, zoo officials said.

Mia’s last romp was in 2015.

Zoo visitors should be able to see the pups on exhibit within a few months. Until then, the pups and mom will be monitored and cared for behind the scenes.

Zoo officials said it typically takes five weeks until the pups eyes open. Once they learn to walk, they must learn how to swim, something their mother will teach them.

Zoo curator Travis Goebel said he is happy with the pups’ progress.

“Mia has been a great mother from day one,” he said. “She successfully raised her first five pups without issue and we expect her to do the same here.”

Goebel added that Mia can only stand to be separated from her pups for several minutes.

Ben, the pup’s father, has been naturally curious but has given Mia her privacy.

ZooMontana’s river otters are part of the Association of Zoos & Aquariums Species Survival Program, a program that manages the breeding of a species to maintain a healthy and self-sustaining zoo population that is both genetically diverse and demographically stable.

North American River otters are members of the weasel family. They hunt at night and feed on whatever might be available. Fish are a favorite food, but they also eat amphibians, turtles, and crayfish.