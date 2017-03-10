GREAT FALLS – On Thursday, nurses employed at Benefis Health System in Great Falls filed for a union election and delivered a majority of interest cards, signed by the nurses, to the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), which conducts such election processes.

The request for an election came in the form of a petition filed with the NLRB.

The Montana Nurses Association (MNA), an organization that advocates for Montana’s estimated 17,000 registered nurses, would become the exclusive representative for registered nurses at Benefis.

“Our goal is to give nurses a stronger voice in advocating for the best possible care for the members of the Great Falls community who become our patients,” said Holly Weber, an RN in the Benefis Progressive Cardiovascular Unit.

Weber, who has been involved in the organizing effort, explained, “Our voices are vital in providing improved patient care and keeping patient safety as the highest priority.”

The NLRB has not yet set the exact date of the election.

It could occur as soon as the end of March but not later than mid-April.

If a majority of nurses vote for union representation, the newly-formed MNA Local Union will meet Benefis executives at the bargaining table to negotiate on issues including those that will impact staffing levels, recruitment and retention of nurses, and professional development and support for graduate nurses transitioning into nursing practice.

“I am so proud of these nurses for standing up with a collective voice to improve working conditions and patient care for this community,” said Vicky Byrd, MNA executive director.

Nurses contemplating the need for union representation started about a year and a half ago, Byrd said.

Byrd said, “This opportunity will benefit the patients, the nurses, and the hospital. Because nurse issues are patient issues, having the nursing perspective as part of decision-making will help build a better Benefis for everyone living in the Great Falls and surrounding areas.”

MTN Reporter: Michelle Morgan