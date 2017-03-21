BUTTE – The Big Hole Watershed Committee has reported ice jam flooding on the Big Hole River. Water is backing up and approaching Highway 43 and at 1 home is surrounded by water.

Recent warm weather has begun to break up river ice on the Big Hole River and apparently jammed up causing water to backup behind the jam.

Downstream, the river gauge at Melrose has been rising steadily over the last week and as of 9 p.m. Monday night the river gauge was up to 4.5’ with an Action Stage of 5’ and Minor Flood Stage of 6’.

Officials ask you live along the Big Hole River please be prepared for possible flooding this week.

Keep KTVH informed about the flooding conditions. Send pictures to Chief Meteorologist Curtis Grevenitz at cgreventiz@ktvh.com

Montana has the highest number of reported ice jams in the lower 48 states. Montana also has the highest number of ice jam related deaths in the lower 48 with two-thirds of Montana’s ice jams occurring in February and March.

MTN’s Mike Heard