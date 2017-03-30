HELENA – The Montana state Senate Thursday approved a big increase in state tobacco taxes, which supporters said would help fund health-care costs related to smoking while encouraging more people to quit, or not start.

“We shouldn’t have to fund $449 million (a year) in the cost of health care on this product,” said Sen. Jill Cohenour, D-East Helena. “That’s the point of this. We can reduce the cost of health care in the state of Montana, to the taxpayers, by upping this tax.”

The Senate voted 27-22 for Senate Bill 354, which increases cigarette taxes by $1.50 a pack and imposes similar increases on smokeless tobacco products. The bill also would tax e-cigarettes and vaping products, and now goes to the House for consideration.

The higher taxes would raise an estimated $70 million a year, with almost half dedicated toward funding state health-care services – including a raise in pay for direct-care workers at nursing homes and group homes that take care of state-funded patients.

The rest of the money goes to veterans’ nursing homes, a state building fund and to help balance the state budget.

Ten Republicans joined 17 of the Senate’s Democrats in favor of the bill, while one Democrat was absent for the vote.

The stiff tax increase sparked a sometimes emotional debate on the Senate floor, as opponents assailed it as unnecessary and unfair to tobacco users, many of whom are poor.

“This tax is punitive to the people who are least able to pay it,” said Senate President Scott Sales, R-Bozeman. “We shouldn’t balance our budget on the back of these people who are the poorest income-earners in our state. We can get out of this session, living within our means, without a tax increase.”

Sales also said by raising taxes greatly on smokeless tobacco, the bill actually encourages people to switch to cigarettes, which he said are more harmful.

Senate Majority Leader Fred Thomas, R-Stevensville, said the tax will increase annual taxes paid by the average smoker about $550 a year: “Smokers or not, they’re still Montanans. … That’s wrong, it’s out of whack, it’s regressive to the Nth degree. And we should vote it down.”

The tax would increase Montana’s tax on cigarettes to $3.20 a pack, the fifth-highest in the nation. Critics noted that a pack of cigarettes would cost between $7 and $8 a pack, and said many Montanans would buy their cigarettes in other states.

Supporters, however, said they’re not sympathetic toward tobacco or tobacco use, and that if people don’t want to pay the tax, they don’t have to – by not buying tobacco products.

Sen. Terry Gauthier, R-Helena, said he watched both his father-in-law and mother-in-law die early deaths from lung cancer, costing $1 million in health-care costs over four years.

“Smoking is no good,” he said. “I’ve never liked it and I never will. … I have about a third of my employees who smoke, and it just irritates the crap out of me. This is a good bill.”

Sen. Mary Caferro, D-Helena, the sponsor of the bill, said people who are low-income and smoke are most likely to cut back or quit – and that money from the tax would provide badly needed pay increases for nursing-home and group-home workers, most of whom are low-income.

“There are a lot better ways to show that you care about people who are low-income than by not voting for this tax,” she said.