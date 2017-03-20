HELENA – Last week’s announcement of the impending closure of JCPenney stores in Helena and Sidney brings about memories of the lengthy history the store has in Montana.

The first Montana store opened in Great Falls in 1912.

Helena’s JCPenney opened downtown in 1929.

Tom Cook with the Montana Historical Society said the stores were all originally anchors of their community’s downtowns, including in Helena.

“It did really well of course, and became a thriving Main Street anchoring thing. The location was near the Wells Fargo bank downtown, just south of it on Last Chance Gulch,” said Cook.

Cook said Helena’s JCPenney moved from downtown to the Capital Hill Mall in 1984.

At its height, there were 50 of the stores across Montana.

Cook said the store originated as the Golden Rule stores in Utah and spread to Wyoming, Idaho and Montana along with the railroads.

The use of the railroads to bring merchandise into the cities offered competition to businesses that traditionally operated through catalogs.

Cook added that looking back on the history of JCPenney shows how commerce has changed over time.

“I think what this really shows is its nostalgic to look back at the history of Penney’s in Montana and with Helena closing here, it shows the changing nature, history changes, history goes forward. Penney’s was ahead of his time and did a lot of great things for many, many, many years,” Cook said.

Cook himself has fond memories of his grandfather taking him to Penney’s in Iowa to pick out new jeans, when tubes would carry the sales slip and payment to a back room from each of the cashier stations.

The history and photos of JCPenney through the years was profiled in an August 2012 article in the Historical Society’s magazine: Montana the Magazine of Western History.

Back issues are available through the Historical Society museum store.

Click here to watch a presentation by the article’s author, David Kruger.