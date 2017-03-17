HELENA (AP) — A Kila lawmaker wants a voter referendum on whether to ban transgender people from public school and government building restrooms and locker rooms that don’t match their “immutable biological sex.”

Republican Rep. Carl Glimm’s bill was introduced Friday in the Montana House. He said in a statement released by the conservative Montana Family Foundation that girls shouldn’t have to shower and change clothes next to boys.

The measure says government entities with buildings that have locker rooms, restrooms, shower rooms and changing facilities must ensure those “protected facilities” provide privacy from people of the opposite sex.

The bill defines sex as “a person’s immutable biological sex as objectively determined by anatomy and genetics existing at the time of birth.”

Story continues below



Schools, universities and government agencies could be sued for a violation.

AP Reporter: Matt Volz