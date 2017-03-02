After giving a boost to a bill to criminalize Montana doctors who assist a patient to their death, the Montana House reversed course Wednesday and rejected the legislation.

House Bill 536, which is sponsored by Republican Rep. Brad Tschida, failed to pass with a 50/50 split on Wednesday morning.

The ruling protects physicians who provide aid in dying treatment from homicide prosecution.

The measure was approved on Tuesday in a 52-to-48 vote, but two legislators switched their votes to no Wednesday.

The issue was emotional for Leslie Mutchler, a Billings woman whose son took his life-ending prescription one week ago after two years of suffering from terminal pancreatic cancer.

Mutchler, a Billings nurse, said in an interview Tuesday that she does not believe the decision is right for everyone, but argued that terminally ill patients should be able to die with dignity.

Mutchler’s father, Bob Baxter, was the plaintiff in the 2009 Montana Supreme Court case that effectively legalized physician assisted death in Montana.

Baxter won his case but not in time for him to gain access to the life-ending medication before he died.

“We thank the Montana House for coming to its senses and rejecting this doctor death penalty bill that would have allowed the state to execute physicians for giving terminally ill patients the option of medical aid in dying when no other treatment option provides relief for their suffering,” said Jessica Grennan, the Missoula-based National Director of Political Affairs and Advocacy for Compassion & Choices. “This legislative triumph upholds the legacy of Bob Baxter’s selfless legal fight as he was dying to authorize medical aid in dying for other terminally ill Montanans.”

MTN Reporter: Aja Goare